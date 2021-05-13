'Headbutt' in Thurles car park

A Polish man who headbutted one of his compatriots in a car park in Thurles, was bound to the peace for 12 months in Thurles district court.

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that a male was reported to gardaí in relation to an incident in the Dunnes Stores car park, Slievenamon road, Thurles, on September 19, 2019.



Marcin Wrochna, of 6 Croke Gardens, Thurles, was accused of assault causing harm. A male alleged that Mr Wrochna approached him and “headbutted him and attempted to fight him.” Garda Nicola O’Connor took Mr Wrochna to Thurles garda station, where he admitted the headbutt into the face.

Judge MacGrath was shown a medical report of the injured party’s injuries.

Mr Wrochna has six previous convictions. Mr Wrochna, 41, is on job seekers allowance and had “some disagreement with his countryman”, said solicitor Deirdre Lyons. “He has two children, aged 12 and 14. He’s had no difficulties since this incident.”

Judge MacGrath asked what reason Mr Wrochna had for headbutting the victim. Ms Lyons said she was “not told about that”. “There is no history between the two parties,” she said. Judge MacGrath noted “the manner of the incident,” that there was no repetition, and no prior convictions for assault. Mr Wrochna was ordered to enter into a peace bond of 12 months, his own bond of €250.