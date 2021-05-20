Tipperary father of twins had no insurance and cannabis in bathroom

Judge Terence Finn has imposed fines totalling €750 and a four-year driving disqualification on a father with anxiety and depression.

Eoin Condon of 32 An Seanline, Fethard was before Clonmel District Court for contravening the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Road Traffic Act.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on April 30, 2020, gardaí executed a misuse of drugs search warrant at An Seanline, where they found cannabis located in the bathroom.

The defendant also had no insurance when stopped by gardaí on Main Street, Fethard, on March 20, 2020.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant has previous convictions for theft offences.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client, 31, has twins. One of his client’s children, who lives in Wexford, has a serious condition, but his client has regular contact and brings the child to hospital appointments.

His client is in receipt of a disability payment for long standing anxiety and depression.

The solicitor added that his client obtained insurance which came into effect on March 25, 2020.