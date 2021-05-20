Tipperary gardaí stopped motorist swerving left to right with no lights on

A motorist swerving left to right with no lights on was stopped by gardaí and found to be in excess of the alcohol limit, Clonmel District Court has been told.

William Doyle of 66 Woodvale Walk, Fethard was before the court for the incident which took place at the Cloneen Road, Fethard on June 17, 2020.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that the defendant has eight previous convictions, the majority of which were public order offences but he did receive a three-year disqualification for driving under the influence of intoxicant exceeding alcohol limits back in 2014.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client, 35, acknowledges his previous convictions.

Judge Terence Finn imposed a three-year driving disqualification and a €500 fine on the defendant.