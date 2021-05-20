Brazilian ‘very hazardous’ to drive without experience, Tipperary court told

Judge Terence Finn has described the act of a defendant driving without experience as “very hazardous”.

Victor Andres Santana Castro of White House, Grangebarry, Fethard pleaded guilty at Clonmel District Court to driving without insurance.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said that on April 5, 2020, on Main Street, Fethard the defendant was stopped by gardaí conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint. He informed gardaí he had no insurance, and subsequently the car was seized.

She added that the defendant has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client had only recently purchased the car, but he hadn’t enough money for insurance.

His client, 24, was using the car for work, where he earns €400 weekly.

The solicitor added that his client hasn’t driven since the incident and hasn’t a driver’s licence.

“I believe they drive on the other side of the road in Brazil,” Judge Finn said, before imposing a two-year driving disqualification and a €300 fine on the defendant.