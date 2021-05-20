'Once the order is finished I start': Text message put woman in fear, Tipperary court told

A man has been fined €300 for sending a text message that put his former partner in fear.

Carlo Di Ruzza of 109 Bridgewater House, Old Waterford Road, Clonmel was before Clonmel District Court for contravening a protection order that was made at Clonmel Garda Station on October 6, 2020.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on December 15, 2020, gardaí received a complaint about the threatening text message sent by the defendant which said “once the order is finished I start”.

The defendant has 12 previous convictions, all of which were for road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client has admitted to sending the text message.

His client has completed three months’ residential treatment at Cuan Mhuire, Bruree, and continues to attend aftercare via Zoom and in Clonmel.

“He looks much better than he did and has changed his manner. He was more argumentative [in the past],” Mr Leahy said.

“I hope he doesn’t fall off the wagon. He is committed to staying off the drink,” he added.