Diamorphine found in Thurles house search

A Thurles man who was in unlawful possession of diamorphine, was ordered to undergo a probation report at Thurles district court.



Garda Robert O’Donovan carried out a house search under the misuse of drugs act, at the home address of Declan Hoare, 45 Croke Gardens, Thurles, on September 2, 2020.



Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that during the course of the search, €420 worth of diamorphine and €30 worth of alprazolam were recovered in the bedroom.



Mr Hoare pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drugs, and unlawful possession for sale and supply.

He has 41 previous convictions. “During the course of the interview, he made full admissions,” said Sgt Hanrahan.



Solicitor Patrick Kennedy said Mr Hoare had been out of trouble “for quite some time”. “He had been on the straight and narrow.”



Mr Hoare had worked in the construction sector but was “left at a loose end” after becoming unemployed due to Covid 19.



“He was in treatment. He fell by the wayside,” said Mr Kennedy.



Mr Hoare comes from a “very broken background” and tragic circumstances. “He put his hands up. Had he been working, this would not have happened”, added Mr Kennedy.

Judge MacGrath said Mr Hoare had a bad history of previous convictions but he “has been industrious” and sought a pre-sentencing probation report by September 21 next.