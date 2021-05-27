Three due in court in relation to missing children located in Tipperary

Three people are due before Nenagh District Court today in relation to two missing children who were located in Thurles earlier this week.

The children were last seen in Northern Ireland on May 14.

They were subsequently located safe and well in the Thurles area on Tuesday.

Gardaí charged three people, two women (aged in their 50's and 30's) and one man (aged in his 40's) in relation to the investigation.

All three persons were due to appear before Nenagh District Court this afternoon.