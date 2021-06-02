Driver nearly collided with garda car in Thurles

A Romanian man living in Nenagh was disqualified from driving for two years and six months after he nearly collided with a garda car in Thurles.

Garda James Kelleher told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Thurles district court that he was on patrol in Parnell street, Thurles, on February 19 this year, and about to turn into Liberty Square, when he encountered a red BMW “coming at speed”.



The BMW nearly collided with him, said garda Kelleher. The other driver was driving over the middle of the road. Iulian Georgescu, of Mounseys Shop, Dromin road, Nenagh, was stopped in the Thurles Towns Park area.



Garda Kelleher said Mr Georgescu’s eyes were glazed. A roadside breath test showed a reading of ‘fail’.



Mr Georgescu was brought to a garda station. He provided a sample of breath which showed a breath/alcohol concentration of 30/100.



Garda Kelleher made a lawful demand for Mr Georgescu to produce his motoring documents. Mr Georgescu nominated Nenagh garda station but failed to produce.



Mr Georgescu was charged with driving with excess alcohol in his system, having no driving licence, and no insurance. “He said his driving licence was in Romania,” said garda Kelleher. The court heard that because Mr Georgescu did not have a driving licence, the option of a fixed charge penalty notice was not open to him. Mr Georgescu has no previous convictions.



Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Mr Georgescu, 27, came to Ireland last September, and worked for a meat company in Nenagh. Mr Georgescu took a friend’s car on the night, and drove “foolishly” without insurance, said Mr Fitzgerald.



Mr Georgescu was disqualified from driving for six months in relation to drink driving, and fined €100. Judge MacGrath imposed a two-year driving disqualification in relation to no insurance, and fined him €100.