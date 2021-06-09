Cannabis use 'can lead to paranoia', warns judge

An Urlingford man was fined at Thurles district court for unlawful possession of drugs.



Sgt John McCormack told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that Timmy Houlihan was found with cannabis herb in his possession at 3 Darcy’s Corner, Urlingford, on October 27, 2020.



Mr Houlihan, of The Islands, Urlingford, Kilkenny, pleaded guilty before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. He has one previous conviction for a similar offence.



Solicitor David Doyle said Mr Houlihan, 35, is working as a fencing contractor and about to start a new job. “He has been using cannabis over the years. When he was stopped he gave it up for a while. He is motivated to give it up. He is not someone who engages in criminal activity,” said Mr Doyle.



Judge MacGrath noted the guilty plea. She fined Mr Houlihan €150 and made a destruction order in relation to the drugs. “It is illegal in this jurisdiction,” she said. “The continual use of cannabis can lead to paranoia.”