Cannabis found in car near Thurles

Drugs

Thurles district courthouse 

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

An Urlingford man was fined for unlawful possession of cannabis, at Thurles district court.

Sgt John McCormack told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that garda Karen Barber attended the scene of a road traffic accident on September 24, 2020, in the Thurles area.


During a search of a vehicle, garda Barber located a quantity of drugs suspected to be cannabis herb in a container.


Brendan Ivors, of 8 Togher Way, Urlingford, Kilkenny was charged with unlawful possession of drugs, at F&M Motors, Stradavoher, Thurles, on the same date.


“He admitted it was for his own personal use,” said Sgt McCormack. Mr Ivors has 10 previous convictions, relating to drugs and road traffic offences.


Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Ivors, 31, has two children. Mr Ivors works in the construction sector. He was an “irregular user” of cannabis, but will not appear before the courts again in relation to drug use.


“He wants to put matters behind him,” said Mr Morrissey.
Judge MacGrath fined Mr Ivors €150 with six months to pay.

