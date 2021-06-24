Assault on Supermac's worker in Thurles

A Thurles man who assaulted a member of staff in a fast food restaurant in the town, was fined at Thurles district court.



Pat Lawlor, of 89 Childers Park, Thurles, entered the Supermac’s restaurant in Liberty Square in Thurles on July 21, 2019.



Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that Mr Lawlor was highly intoxicated, and was later refused entry. “He started shouting at staff,” said Sgt Hanrahan.



Mr Lawlor struck one member of staff, John Delaney, on the shoulder and on the side of the head.

Mr Delaney managed to get Mr Lawlor into a “bear hug” and take him out of the restaurant. Mr Lawlor entered again and continued in the same vein, but without further assaults, said Sgt Hanrahan. Mr Lawlor was subsequently arrested and taken to Thurles garda station.



Garda Kevin Russell charged Mr Lawlor with assault, being intoxicated in public to such an extent as to be a danger to himself and to others, and with being threatening and abusive in public. Mr Lawlor has 10 previous convictions, including nine for public order incidents.



Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Lawlor had difficulties with alcohol over the years. Mr Lawlor, 45, now works full time in the construction sector and has started a new job. “I think he did not hurt anyone. The injured party was very fair to Mr Lawlor,” said Mr Morrissey.



The victim and the defendant know each other, and relations between them are “fine at this stage,” added Mr Morrissey. Judge MacGrath said she would not consider a custodial sentence, but fined Mr Lawlor €400.