Drunk man tried to walk from Thurles to Killenaule

A Killenaule man was fined €200 at Thurles district court after attempting to walk home drunk from Thurles to Killenaule in the middle of the night.

Garda Cian Hennessy was on duty in Liberty Square, Thurles, on February 15, 2020, when he observed a male coming from the Q11 bar at about 12.30am.



Garda Hennessy spoke to this male, Gary Farquar, of 20 Rathroe Terrace, Killenaule.

Mr Farquar’s eyes were glassy, he appeared to be intoxicated and he had blood under his nose and a bump on his head.



When the garda spoke to him, Mr Farquar became “very irate”, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.



Mr Farquar’s partner approached. She was not in an intoxicated state, and she said she would bring him home.



Mr Farquar was directed to leave the area, and he said he would.

Later that night, at about 1.50am, gardaí encountered Mr Farquar on the Slievenamon Road in Thurles. Mr Farquar was stumbling off the footpath and he was a danger to himself and others, said Sgt Hanrahan. “His demeanour was good. He was very compliant. He said he was trying to walk home to Killenaule,” said Sgt Hanrahan.



Mr Farquar was arrested for his own safety. “He asked for medical treatment. An ambulance was called and the defendant was released into the care of the HSE,” said Sgt Hanrahan.

Mr Farquar was charged with failing to comply with the direction of a garda, and with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself and others.



Mr Farquar’s solicitor said his client had been “wound up” on the night during the original interaction at 12.30am, due to being assaulted. “I do agree with that,” said garda Hennessy.

The solicitor said it was “hard to get a taxi” from the Slievenamon road at that time of night. “He said he was trying to get home after a few beers,” responded garda Hennessy. “He was then arrested for his own safety and the safety of others.”



From Killenaule to Thurles, is a “very long way”, and it would not have been safe for him to get there, added garda Hennessy. Mr Farquar was not fully “compos mentis” at the time.

The injury to Mr Farquar’s nose was “significant enough”, said the solicitor.



However, it was very hard to make contact with Mr Farquar or to meet him in person regarding making a statement, said garda Hennessy.



“I told him to desist and leave the area,” said the garda.

“This gentleman complied with the direction. He did leave the area and attempted to get home,” replied the solicitor.



Judge MacGrath concluded that Mr Farquar did leave the area at the time he was directed to. The charge of failing to comply with a garda was dismissed.

Judge MacGrath said it was not safe to walk to Killenaule at that time, and were it not for garda Hennessy’s actions, Mr Farquar “could be dead.”

Mr Farquar was fined €200 in relation to the intoxication charge, with five months to pay.