Two-year driving ban for Cashel man

Motoring

Thurles district courthouse 

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Cashel man was disqualified from driving for two years in Thurles district court, for motoring offences
Garda Cathal Noughton told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that he stopped Shane Hally on the Brittas road in Thurles on May 17, 2020 in relation to speeding.


Mr Hally, of Racecourse, Cashel, had no insurance and no driving licence. He also failed to produce both within 10 days. Mr Hally was a learner driver but did not have a learner permit, the court heard. Judge MacGrath said there was an automatic two-year disqualification for driving without a driving licence unless Mr Hally could provide special circumstances.

Judge MacGrath said she had no discretion in relation to the disqualification order but she would operate her discretion in relation to the fine.


Mr Hally was disqualified from driving for two years, and fined a total of €200. Judge MacGrath took all other matters into account and fixed recognisances at €250.

