Driving ban for Fethard driver

A Fethard woman who drove without insurance in Thurles, was given a two-year driving ban at Thurles district court.

Natasha Murphy, of 21 Woodvale Walk, Fethard, was stopped by garda James Kelleher in Kickham Street, Thurles, on April 3, 2020.


Both front tyres were bald and a fixed charge notice was issued, said garda Kelleher. Garda Kelleher made a lawful demand for Ms Murphy’s driving documents, and she failed to produce a driving licence or insurance.


Judge Elizabeth MacGrath disqualified Ms Murphy from driving for two years, and fined her €150, in relation to no insurance. Ms Murphy was fined €100 for having no driving licence.

