ARRESTED: Why Tipperary gardaí pulled over this motorist outside Moneygall

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit patrolling Moneygall intercepted this van on August 9.
The driver was discovered to be disqualified from driving using the #MobilityApp.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.
The driver has been charged to court.
Tipperary TD says the Government must act to stop student accommodation crisis ‘spiralling out of control’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.