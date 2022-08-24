Tipperary gardaí intercept this vehicle in Templemore and you won't believe what they found…

File photo
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit made an interception recently in Templemore.
The driver of a Skoda was found to be disqualified from driving after an alert on the Mobility App.
The driver was arrested and charged to court.
The vehicle was seized.
