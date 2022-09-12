LATEST: Tipperary gardaí stop driver with 'windscreen tinted to an extreme level'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing stopped an Audi on the outskirts of Thurles on Saturday night after noticing it was driving poorly.
On inspection the "windscreen was tinted to an extreme level causing the driver to have little visibility of the road".
The driver however "tested positive for cocaine and cannabis and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving".
Prosecution to follow.
"Never drive under the influence," gardaí added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.