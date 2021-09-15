Search

Bulked up cocaine in ‘foolhardy enterprise’

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Thurles man who ‘bulked up’ cocaine with baking soda to increase its size with a view to selling it locally, was given a four-month suspended prison sentence at Thurles district court.

Garda Mark Cullinane carried out a house search using a warrant under the misuse of drugs act, at 3 St Bridgets Terrace, Thurles, on September 1, 2018, the home address of Ned Reilly.


Garda Cullinane located five small zip lock bags containing a white powder suspected to be cocaine, valued at €375.


Mr Reilly admitted ownership of the bags. He had mixed the cocaine with baking soda “to bulk it up” with a view to selling it locally, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
Mr Reilly was charged with one count of unlawful possession of drugs for sale and supply and two counts of unlawful possession of drugs.


Mr Reilly has previous convictions for road traffic offences, but none for drugs.
Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Reilly, 45, has 10 children, is not working, and had fallen behind in rent at the time of the offences.


Mr Reilly “would not even know how to sell” the drugs, before he came to the gardaí’s attention. “It was a foolhardy enterprise,” said Mr Morrissey.


Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said this was a “serious matter” and “he knew what he was doing”.
Judge MacGrath said Mr Reilly put other people’s lives in danger. Mr Reilly was sentenced to four months prison, suspended for two years on condition that he enter into a Section 99 peace bond of €250.

