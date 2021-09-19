CCTV for Borrisokane is in the pipeline - Joint Policing Committee

Cllr Ger Darcy thanked all involved in applying for CCTV for Borrisokane and pointed to speeding on country roads, and near schools, at this month's joint policing committee (JPC) between local gardaí and Tipperary county council.
“There’s no doubt about it, the volumes of traffic have absolutely increased enormously in the last six months or so. People are extremely worried.”
The application for CCTV in Borrisokane was discussed in Dublin, and will be again later this month, said Chief Supt Derek Smart. A memorandum of understanding has been signed off and agreed between the relevant parties, but some final legal details need to be finalised.
Cllr Hughie McGrath asked if the quality of the CCTV in Nenagh could be monitored. “I’m just not sure about the quality of the cameras, do they need to be upgraded?” Supt Smart said cameras do become outdated very quickly, but they are costly to upgrade.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.