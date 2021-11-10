Search

Drunk in Thurles, broke covid rules in Drish

Drunk in Thurles, broke covid rules in Drish

Thurles District Court

Tipperary Star reporter

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Ballingarry man who is currently serving a prison sentence, was fined €250 at Thurles district court.

Garda Orla McCabe responded to a call in Emmet Street, Thurles, on August 24, 2020. Peter Tobin, of Grawn, Ballingarry, Thurles, was found “unconscious on the footpath, but breathing.”
Mr Tobin was woken by gardaí while still intoxicated. There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.


Mr Tobin had to be conveyed to Clonmel. He pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place.
Separately, garda Elizabeth Power responded to a call at Drish, Thurles, on February 1, 2021. Mr Tobin was the “drunk male” present.


He was “extremely intoxicated” and had to be arrested and brought to Templemore. Mr Tobin was charged with leaving his place of residence in contravention of covid regulations.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued but this was not paid. Mr Tobin said he was “out on the town celebrating his birthday,” said Sgt Hanrahan.


Mr Tobin pleaded guilty to all offences. He has 70 previous convictions, including 58 for public order offences.


Solicitor Brian Hughes said Mr Tobin, 61, was in the best condition he had ever seen him, “considering he has been in prison.” Mr Tobin has not been drinking.
All of his previous convictions relate to the fact that he is addicted to alcohol. “Hopefully he will see the light,” said Mr Hughes.


Mr Tobin has a release date from prison of November 12 this year. “He has no recollection of the events for obvious reasons,” said Mr Hughes.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Tobin €100 in respect of garda McCabe’s charge, and €150 in respect of garda Power’s charge.


“I hope you will be able to continue with your recovery when you come out,” said the Judge to Mr Tobin.

