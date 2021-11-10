Cannabis found in Thurles house search

Thurles district courthouse
A Thurles man who was found in possession of illegal drugs, was ordered to undergo a restorative justice order at Thurles district court.
Garda Mark Cullinane carried out a search under the misuse of drugs act, on 45 Hazelwood, Thurles, the home residence of Jesse O’Dwyer, on May 6, 2020.
Garda Cullinane located €20 worth of cannabis herb. Mr O’Dwyer “put his hands” up and admitted the drugs were for his own personal use, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. Mr O’Dwyer was charged with unlawful possession of drugs. He has no previous convictions.
Mr O’Dwyer was ordered to complete a restorative justice program by January 25.
