Man was found intoxicated in public in Thurles

Thurles district courthouse
Garda Cathal Considine responded to a call at Parnell Street, Thurles, on July 22, 2020, heard a sitting of Thurles district court.
Martin McCarthy, of 6 The Towers, Fairgreen, Mallow, Co Cork, was “slurring his words” and highly intoxicated, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.
There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor. Mr McCarthy was arrested for the public order offence of being intoxicated in a public place.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr McCarthy €150
The Multeen Players drama group are delighted to announce that tickets for their upcoming production of “Big Maggie” in Knockavilla Community Hall are now on sale.
