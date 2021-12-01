Search

01 Dec 2021

Littleton man 'lashed out' aggressively at garda

Littleton man ‘lashed out’ aggressively at garda

Thurles District Court

Tipperary Star Reporter

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Littleton man who “lashed out” at gardaí in an incident where they had to use pepper spray, was told to pay money to the court poor box or face being convicted of a public order offence.


Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Thurles district court that garda Christopher Verling attended the scene of Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton, shortly after midnight on November 6 last. Two males were observed in a “physical altercation” and gardaí had to intervene.


Wayne Ivors, of 5 Derrynaflan road, Littleton, Thurles, was given a verbal warning and told to desist. Mr Ivors had to be arrested. Pepper spray had to be deployed during the incident, said Sgt Hanrahan.
Mr Ivors “lashed out aggressively” and had to placed in handcuffs and taken to a garda station.
He was charged with being threatening and abusive in public.


Mr Ivors has nine previous convictions, for theft, criminal damage, and public order offences.
Solicitor Brian Hughes said it’s been four years since Mr Ivors, 24, has been in “diffculty”. The focus of his anger that night was another young man, said Mr Hughes.


It was closer to 1 than 10 in terms of the scale of breaches of the peace, said Mr Hughes.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she would strike out the charge if Mr Ivors paid €100 to the court poor box by December 21.

