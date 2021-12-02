Search

02 Dec 2021

Took eight pack of Carlsberg from Templemore shop

Theft

Tipperary man who assaulted two gardai pays compensation in court

File photo

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A thief who stole a Carlsberg pack from a shop in Templemore, was fined €100 at Thurles district court. Andrius Jablonskas pleaded guilty to stealing the beer from Centra, Church Street, Templemore, on October 16, 2020, the property of Liam O’Connell.

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan said garda Declan Gunning received a report of shoplifting. Andrius Jablonskas, of Apartment 6, 116 Shandon Street, Cork, was arrested and interviewed. He admitted taking the eight-pack of Carlsberg, and the property was recovered. Mr Jablonska has 75 previous convictions, including 32 for theft and five burglaries.


Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Mr Jablonskas “clearly has a long history.” Judge Elizabeth MacGrath noted that “quite a substantial” number of his convictions were under the theft act. Mr Jablonskas was fined €100.

