02 Dec 2021

Tempers flare in neighbours’ tiff in Templemore

Thurles district court

Dangerous driver did ‘donuts’ in Tullaroan

Thurles District Court

Tipperary Star Reporter

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Templemore woman who threatened to put her neighbour's house on fire, and who incited another woman to damage her neighbour’s property, was directed to keep the peace for 12 months, at Thurles district court.

Lisa McInerney and another woman were involved in an incident where a householder’s property was damaged in Carden Court, Templemore, on May 18, 2018, heard Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
Ms McInerney of 2 Carden Court, Templemore, was charged with threatening to damage property and with being threatening and abusive in public.


The victim’s window was broken, and Ms McInerney told the victim her house “will be on fire tonight,” said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.


Ms McInerney has six previous convictions, all for road traffic matters.
Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Ms McInerney had believed the neighbour had struck one of her children, who had allegedly been ringing her doorbell.


The child could not be interviewed, and Ms McInerney, believing she was not “getting justice” from the gardaí, urged another third party to break the window.


“It all happened in the heat of the moment,” said Mr Cadell.
They all live next door to one another, but there have been no further incidents.
While Ms McInerney threatened to cause damage, she did not act on it. Compensation has since been paid to the injured party.


Judge MacGrath noted the guilty plea, and said Ms McInerney “has to do her best to behave.” Ms McInerney was ordered to enter into a peace bond, her own bond of €250, and keep the peace for 12 months.

