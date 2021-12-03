Templemore driver parked in disabled parking bay in Thurles

A Templemore driver who drove up at high speed into a car park in Thurles, before stopping in a disabled bay, was fined a total of €320 for motoring offences at Thurles district court.
Garda Mark Rabbitte observed a driver drive up at “high speed” into the Aldi car park in Lognafulla, Thurles, before he came to a stop across two disabled person’s parking bays.
Garda Rabbitte spoke to the driver, who gave his name as John Francis O’Donoghue of 17 Railway View, Templemore.
Mr O’Donoghue was charged with parking in a disabled person’s parking bay, being a provisional learner driving failing to display L-plates, driving without reasonable consideration, and with being a provisional driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver. Judge MacGrath found the facts proven and fined Mr O’Donoghue €160 for driving without consideration, and €160 for being an unaccompanied driver.
On Saturday there will be a Christmas Tractor Parade (tractors, trucks, & bikes) hosted by Dualla Ploughing Association in aid of South Tipperary Hospice.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.