03 Dec 2021

Templemore driver parked in disabled parking bay in Thurles

Court

Templemore driver parked in disabled parking bay in Thurles

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Templemore driver who drove up at high speed into a car park in Thurles, before stopping in a disabled bay, was fined a total of €320 for motoring offences at Thurles district court.


Garda Mark Rabbitte observed a driver drive up at “high speed” into the Aldi car park in Lognafulla, Thurles, before he came to a stop across two disabled person’s parking bays.
Garda Rabbitte spoke to the driver, who gave his name as John Francis O’Donoghue of 17 Railway View, Templemore.


Mr O’Donoghue was charged with parking in a disabled person’s parking bay, being a provisional learner driving failing to display L-plates, driving without reasonable consideration, and with being a provisional driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver. Judge MacGrath found the facts proven and fined Mr O’Donoghue €160 for driving without consideration, and €160 for being an unaccompanied driver.

