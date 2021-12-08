Search

08 Dec 2021

Thurles landlord smashes windows in feud with ‘tenants from hell’

Thurles district court

Thurles landlord smashes windows in feud with ‘tenants from hell’

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Thurles landlord who was at “the end of his tether” ended up smashing windows in a feud with what were described as the “tenants from hell”, heard a sitting of Thurles district court.


Fiacre Purcell, of Monadreen, Thurles, was charged with breaking windows at 1 Quarry Mews, Purcell Apartments, Mitchell Street, Thurles, on August 10 and June 21, 2020.


In the first incident, Garda Evan Quigley responded to a call concerning criminal damage in Mitchell Street after a witness, John Keane, said he saw Mr Purcell breaking his window. Mr Purcell is the landlord of the property. He was arrested and cautioned on the same day and interviewed under video.


In the second incident, Garda Padraig Downey received a call concerning criminal damage. He spoke with John Keane, who said he heard a ‘tapping’ sound at the bedroom window. Later, he had heard a sound from the living room window. Mr Purcell had told him to “get out of the house”, and proceeded to “smash the window” then belonging to Sheena Copeland.


Solicitor Brian Hughes asked the garda did he observe the condition of the property. It was in a “fairly poor” condition, said garda Downey.


“The background to this is unfortunately, he had the tenants from hell,” said Mr Hughes to Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. It has taken €30,000 to “gut it and repair it” after the two tenants who had been living there vacated it. Mr Purcell hadn’t received a single euro in rent from the tenants in all the months they had been living there, and “he felt he had to do something drastic.” Mr Purcell has no previous convictions. “He was at the end of his tether and going through a difficult period. It is most unlikely that you will see this man again in court,” said Mr Hughes.


Inspector James White said he could confirm Mr Hughes’ explanation, saying the tenants could be compared to the 1990 movie Pacific Heights, where a tenant “literally came in and destroyed the place.”


Judge MacGrath adjourned the matter to December 21 for a victim impact statement.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media