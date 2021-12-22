Barna man found with cannabis in his possession in Urlingford

Unlawful possession of drugs
A man stopped in Urlingford who was found in possession of illegal drugs is to be assessed for his suitability to take part in a restorative justice program, following a direction by a judge at Thurles District Court
Darragh Phelan, of Clomantagh, Barna, Co Kilkenny, was searched by garda Nicole O’Connor in the Main Street of Urlingford on July 14, 2019. During the course of the search, garda O’Connor recovered a substance, suspected to be cannabis herb.
An analysis confirmed this, and Mr Phelan was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis. “He admitted ownership of same,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “It was for his own personal use.” The value was put at €30. Mr Phelan has no previous convictions.
Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said this was an “unfortunate experiment” Mr Phelan had with two friends. “They smoked a joint together,” said Mr Fitzgerald.
Judge MacGrath noted that Mr Phelan has no previous convictions, and adjourned the matter to March 1 next to assess Mr Phelan’s suitability to take part in a restorative justice program.
