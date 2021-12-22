Search

22 Dec 2021

Barna man found with cannabis in his possession in Urlingford

Thurles District Court

Barna man found with cannabis in his possession in Urlingford

Unlawful possession of drugs

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A man stopped in Urlingford who was found in possession of illegal drugs is to be assessed for his suitability to take part in a restorative justice program, following a direction by a judge at Thurles District Court


Darragh Phelan, of Clomantagh, Barna, Co Kilkenny, was searched by garda Nicole O’Connor in the Main Street of Urlingford on July 14, 2019. During the course of the search, garda O’Connor recovered a substance, suspected to be cannabis herb.

An analysis confirmed this, and Mr Phelan was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis. “He admitted ownership of same,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “It was for his own personal use.” The value was put at €30. Mr Phelan has no previous convictions.


Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said this was an “unfortunate experiment” Mr Phelan had with two friends. “They smoked a joint together,” said Mr Fitzgerald.


Judge MacGrath noted that Mr Phelan has no previous convictions, and adjourned the matter to March 1 next to assess Mr Phelan’s suitability to take part in a restorative justice program.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media