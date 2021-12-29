Thurles man verbally abused intellectually disabled children in Liberty Square

Thurles District Court
A Thurles man who verbally abused disabled children, was fined €200 at Thurles district court.
Garda Jill Masterson told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that Michael McGarry, of Apartment 3, An Grianan, Kickham Street, Thurles was observed by gardaí in Liberty Square, Thurles, on December 5, 2021.
Mr McGarry was “highly abusive” to a group of intellectually disabled children. “He was a danger to himself and others,” said garda Masterson. Mr McGarry was charged with being intoxicated in public and with being threatening and abusive in public. He later apologised for his actions to gardaí. Mr McGarry has 29 previous convictions, including 21 for public order offences.
Solicitor Patrick Kennedy said Mr McGarry has “ongoing problems” with an alcohol addiction, and on the day in question, he “broke out.” “He is deeply apologetic.” Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty plea. “He really needs to deal with his issues other than by alcohol,” said the judge. Mr McGarry was fined €200, with six months to pay.
Pictured Left to Right Jess Strappe, Eoin Byrne, Ann Boland, St. Vincent de Paul, Killenaule Branch, Fr. Jimmy O'Donnell, Parish Priest, Killenaule, Ava Heffernan and Brona Swift
County champions: The four Buckley family members who were all County Tipperary Community Games Swimming champions at one point in time. From left: Michael, Tadhg, Marguerite and Ellen
County Bord na nOg chairman Tommy Landers with joint Commercials captains Oisin Forristal and Eoghan Walsh, along with Durlas Og captain Alex Devlin at the county U17 finals launch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.