Search

29 Dec 2021

Dangerous driving ban for ‘sulky racing’ fan from Killenaule

Thurles district court

Dangerous driving ban for ‘sulky racing’ fan from Killenaule

Sulky racing fan ended up in dangerous driving incident

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Killenaule driver who nearly crashed into other cars after a “sulky race” meeting was banned from driving for two years at Thurles District Court.

Garda Ben Jenkins told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that gardaí were on patrol on November 8, 2020, when they came across a “sulky race” in the townland of Longfordpass, Tipperary.


There were about 20 vehicles in attendance. The vehicles followed the sulky race, except for one vehicle, driven by Keith O’Connor, of 15 Highfield, Cashel Road, Killenaule. This vehicle went along the right-hand side of the road, and came against oncoming traffic, at least two or three other cars.
Mr O’Connor’s vehicle was observed on the “wrong side of the road” and caused other vehicles to take action to avoid a collision.


“It was veering from side to side,” said Garda Jenkins. At one stage, mobile phones were observed filming the incident. Mr O’Connor’s vehicle turned in the direction of Lisheen Mine.


He came to a stop and produced his driving documents to gardaí, which were in order. Mr O’Connor was charged with three counts of dangerous driving, at Longfordpass North, Co Tipperary, at Leigh, Thurles, and Longfordpass East, but this was later reduced to two counts of dangerous driving in court. Mr O’Connor has no previous convictions.


Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Mr O’Connor, 31, is working on a CE scheme in Littleton “earning a modest amount of money. I have explained the consequences to him regarding his driving”.


Judge MacGrath noted the guilty plea and no previous convictions, and that Mr O’Connor “showed some level of remorse. It was a foolish thing to do. He has put his hands up”. Mr O’Connor was fined €250, and disqualified from driving for two years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media