Intoxicated man found ‘kicking doors’ in Thurles' Mitchel Street

Thurles District Court
A Thurles man who was so intoxicated he went kicking doors on Mitchel Street in the town, had his case adjourned to next February to clarify his previous record.
Garda Robert O’Donovan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that he received a report of a man in Mitchel Street, Thurles, on December 3 last. Eddie Barnaville, of 56 Novas, Mitchel Street, Thurles, was “highly intoxicated” and “kicking doors”.
Mr Barnaville’s speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet. “He was a danger to himself,” said garda O’Donovan. Mr Barnaville was arrested and taken to Templemore garda station, and charged with being intoxicated in public.
Judge MacGrath said she found the facts proven. The case was put back to February 1 2022 to clarify Mr Barnaville’s previous convictions.
Fifth and Sixth Year students of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh were all dressed up for Christmas Jumper and Christmas Market Day - Natalie Crotty, Alana Devereaux, Hannah Rose O’Gorman and Saoirse McGinley.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.