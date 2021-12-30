Search

30 Dec 2021

Thurles driver had no insurance or driving licence on two occasions

Thurles district court

Thurles driver had no insurance or driving licence on two occasions

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Thurles driver who was found without a driving license or insurance on two occasions, had a bench warrant issued for him to be present in court for sentencing at a future sitting of Thurles district court.

Michael Wright, then with an address of 1 St Finbarr’s Place, Bandon, Co Cork, was stopped while driving by garda Dara Rogers at Croke Street Thurles, on October 21, 2021. Mr Wright was driving without a driving license and had no insurance. Garda Rogers said Mr Wright was “forthright” in admitting that he did not have the driving documents demanded of him.


Separately, Mr Wright, then with an address of the County Bar, 17 Liberty Square, Thurles, was stopped at the Stradavoher Road, Thurles, on November 2, 2021. Garda Jill Masterson charged Mr Wright with the same offences as garda Rogers. Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she found the facts proven.

Mr Wright has 22 previous convictions, including 21 for road traffic offences. He had been disqualified from driving for six years. Judge MacGrath said Mr Wright’s “presence will be required” in court for sentencing and issued a bench warrant to deal with sentencing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media