Jail for thefts, trespassing in Thurles and Templemore

A recovering drug addict who carried out a litany of thefts and trespasses around Thurles and Templemore, was given a total of eight custodial sentences at Thurles District Court, and told that his behaviour had a “very serious impact” on a female victim by the Judge.



Darren Quinlan, then of 10 Priory Place, Templemore, pleaded guilty to taking a stationary motorised vehicle without lawful authority, at 8 Lake View Drive, Templemore, on January 11, 2020, and with trespassing in the curtilage on that property “in such a manner as was likely to cause fear in another person.”



Mr Quinlan, then of 1 Stradavoher Court, Thurles, pleaded guilty to stealing property, namely a Tom Ford Perfume, and stealth bluetooth earpiece, with a combined value of €240, from 41 Rosemount, Thurles, on August 24, 2020.



Mr Quinlan, with the same address as above, pleaded guilty to entering the curtilage of a building known as Rineanna, Parkview Drive, Bohernanave, Thurles, on March 4, 2021, and trespassing in circumstances where it was reasonable to infer that by such entering there was an intent to unlawfully interfere with the property.



Mr Quinlan, then with an address of Flat B, Mitchel Street, Thurles, was charged with trespassing at 3 Slí na Siuire, Mitchel Street, Thurles, on May 8, 2021, in such a manner as likely to cause fear in another person.



Mr Quinlan was also charged with attempting to get into a motorised vehicle while it was stationary at this location. The vehicle belonged to another person.

On the same date, Mr Quinlan entered 37 Slí na Siuire, Thurles, as a trespasser to commit an arrestable offence, theft.



On May 10, 2021, Mr Quinlan handled stolen property at his address, Flat B, Mitchel Street, Thurles, namely a HTC smartphone, “knowing that the property was stolen.”



On June 27, 2021, Mr Quinlan, then of 10 Priory Place, Templemore, trespassed at 20 Priory Place, Templemore, to commit an offence, namely the theft of €50 in cash, and a Rolex style watch.



Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Quinlan has apologised to the Court and gardaí. The offences were committed during the course of a drug habit. Mr Quinlan is now a new parent. Mr Quinlan would like to finalise all the matters and bring them to a resolution, said Mr Morrissey.



Sgt Thomas Hanrahan said Mr Quinlan has 63 previous convictions, for public order matters, handling stolen property, assault causing harm, burglary, theft, attempted burglary, criminal damage, and trespassing.



Mr Morrissey said there was “no element of violence” in the matters before Thurles District Court.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said Mr Quinlan has a “bad history of previous offences” and that a previous Court did give him opportunities “that he did not take.”



However, none of the above matters occurred after that Court, and she has to take the public interest into account.



Judge MacGrath imposed six four-month terms of imprisonment on Mr Quinlan, backdated to November 1 last year when Mr Quinlan first entered custody. Two of these terms are to run consecutively to the other sentences.



Mr Quinlan was sentenced to six months imprisonment for the trespass on May 8, 2021, also backdated to November 1.



Judge MacGrath imposed a nine-month imprisonment term for the trespassing to commit theft, on May 8, 2021, consecutive to the six months jail term.



Judge MacGrath suspended six months of this nine-month term for two years, on condition that Mr Quinlan enter into his own bond of €500 and engage with the probation services.

“If he is genuine about his addiction matters, this process will allow him to engage with the probation services,” said Judge MacGrath.



Recognisances were set at €500 in the event of appeal, with an independent surety of €750, €500 of this in cash to be lodged. Judge MacGrath said Mr Quinlan’s actions had “an impact on people. There was a very serious impact on that lady. You may not have intended that impact, but it did impact,” she told him.



Judge MacGrath said she was aware of Mr Quinlan’s addiction issues, and that the crimes were committed during that addiction, “but it has consequences for other people.

“I am giving you an opportunity to engage with the probation services, to deal with your addiction issues so you don’t fall back again.”