10 Feb 2022

Cashel driver had ‘smoked cannabis the night before'

Drug driving

Cashel driver charged with driving while having cannabis in his system

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

10 Feb 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Cashel man was fined and banned from driving for one year after he was convicted of drug driving at Thurles District Court.


Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that garda Mark Rabbitte stopped the driver of a motor vehicle in the Racecourse Road, Thurles, on July 8, 2020.


Andrew Morrissey, of 46 Rockview, Deerpark, Cashel, had been observed driving in an “erratic” manner. Mr Morrissey was subsequently arrested and a roadside test showed he was positive for cannabis in his blood.

Mr Morrissey was charged with an offence related to driving with cannabis in his system. He has 36 previous convictions, including 25 for road traffic matters. He has no previous convictions for drug driving. Mr Morrissey, 37, is a single man and works with his father part-time in the construction industry, said solicitor Gary Kingston.


He has cystic fibrosis and diabetes and had “smoked cannabis the night before. It was still in his system,” said Mr Kingston.


Judge MacGrath imposed a fine of €150 and disqualified Mr Morrissey from driving for one year, this period to take effect from May 1 next to allow him to put his affairs in order.

Local News

