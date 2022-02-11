Templemore man flushed drugs down the toilet during garda house search

A man and woman who were found in possession of controlled drugs during the same incident in Templemore last year, are to be assessed for their suitability to take part in a local restorative justice program.

Garda David Carey carried out a search at Flat 1, Main Street, Templemore, on April 23, 2021 using a search warrant.



Tomasz Kuczynski, of 33 Main Street, Templemore, and Jackie Neary, of 1 Emerald Gardens, Urlingford, were present.



Garda Carey “identified himself” and Mr Kuczynski “ran back into the apartment”.



A door had to be breached to gain entry, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

Mr Kuczynski flushed an item down a toilet, which turned out to be a “small” amount of cannabis and amphetamine. He attempted to stop the garda from recovering the drugs from the toilet, said Sgt Hanrahan.



Mr Kuczynski was charged with unlawful possession of drugs. He has no previous convictions for drugs’ offences.



Ms Neary was also charged with unlawful possession of drugs, amphetamine, during the same incident. Her handbag was searched and a substance found to be amphetamine was retrieved by gardaí. Ms Neary has no previous convictions.



Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to assess both candidates’ suitability to take part in a restorative justice program.