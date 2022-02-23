Driver fined fined €270 and given two-year driving ban

Thurles District Court
A Templemore man was fined a total of €270 at Thurles District Court and given a driving ban for motoring offences.
Conor Holland, of 3 Marion Road, Templemore, was stopped by Garda Cathal Naughton in Abbey Road, Thurles on July 15, 2020.
Mr Holland’s tax was out since November 2019.
Garda Naughton made a lawful demand for driving documents and Mr Holland undertook to produce at Templemore Garda Station.
He subsequently failed to do so.
Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Mr Holland thought he had insurance on the day.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Holland €150 for no insurance and banned him from driving for two years.
Mr Holland was fined €120 for non display of a tax disc.
