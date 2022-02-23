Shouted insults at brother and sister in public in Borrisoleigh

A Borrisoleigh man who shouted insulting comments at a brother and sister about their weight has been fined at Thurles District Court.

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that a man and his sister were walking in Sli Aoibhan, Borrisoleigh, on September 21, 2020, when they were verbally abused by Martin Treacy, of 42 Mountgeorge, Borrisoleigh, Thurles.



The pair were walking home when Mr Treacy shouted over at them, “waddle, waddle, waddle, you fat f**k”.

Footage of the incident was shown to Garda PJ O’Brien, who recognised Mr Treacy’s voice.

Mr Treacy was arrested and, under caution, made admissions, said Sgt Hanrahan. Mr Treacy was charged with being threatening or abusive or insulting in a public place.



He has 18 previous convictions, including for drugs, and public order matters. Solicitor Colin Morrissey said the background to this was that Mr Treacy had been in a relationship with the complainant’s cousin and they live next door.



There had been an issue which had been the subject of a court order between them.



On the date in question, they had been videoing Mr Treacy, and he “reacted by shouting obscenities”, said Mr Morrissey. “He accepts he cannot behave this way. He did apologise.”



Judge MacGrath noted the guilty plea and fined Mr Treacy €250.