Stole chainsaw valued at €149 from Lidl in Thurles

A Littleton man who stole a chainsaw from a shop in Thurles, was given a three-month jail sentence at Thurles District Court.

Gardaí received a call concerning the theft of a chainsaw valued at €149.99 from the Lidl Supermarket on the Abbey Road in Thurles, on June 17, 2021.



Michael Delaney, of 1 New House, Ballybeg, Littleton, was identified from CCTV leaving the shop, and “making no attempt” to pay for the chainsaw, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.

One of the shop staff challenged Mr Delaney, who had no receipt for the item, the property of Michelle Brennan.



“He gave an account of his actions on the day,” Sgt Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. Garda Padraig Downey charged Mr Delaney with theft.



Separately, Garda Anthony Seymour charged Mr Delaney with leaving his place of residence without reasonable excuse, contravening the covid regulations, at Castlemeadows, Thurles, on January 11, 2021. There had been a 5k exclusion in place. Gardaí spoke to Mr Delaney, who was then 10k from his home. “He did not account for his movements on the day,” said Sgt Hanrahan.



Mr Delaney has 22 previous convictions, including for handling stolen property, and five related to theft. Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Mr Delaney is married, with his first child on the way. “He apologises for what happened on the day. He acknowledges it was him on the CCTV. He was heavily medicated at the time,” said Mr Morrissey.

Mr Delaney had been in psychiatric care, and is now trying to put all these matters behind him. He “made no hassle” for the shop attendant on the day, added Mr Morrissey.



Judge MacGrath fined Mr Delaney €100 for the breach of covid rules, with 10 months to pay. In relation to the theft, Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty plea, and the defendant’s previous record. Mr Delaney was sentenced to three months imprisonment, to run concurrent with a prison sentence he is already serving.