Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 7 November, 2018

The late Denis Heenan

The death has occurred of Denis (Donie) Heenan late of Ballylina, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Casey), daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Philip, cherished grandsons Aidan and John-Denis, sister-in-law Jennie, brother-in-law Denis, nieces and nephews. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 4:00 pm. Arriving at St. Peter's and Paul's church Borrisokane on Thursday for 11:00 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Nenagh Road cemetery.

The late David O'Hanlon

The death has occurred of David O'Hanlon late of Dublin / Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Analina, loving father of Kathryn, Hilary and David. Sadly missed by his children, son-in-law Vittorio, grandchildren Nicolo and Marianna, extended family and friends. Reposing Thursday in Quinn's of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Friday to The Church of the Assumption, Dalkey arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The late Billy Carroll

The death has occurred of Billy Carroll late of Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary. Husband of the late Maureen and father of the late John; sadly missed by his daughters Linda and Deborah, sons-in-law Jimmy and Robin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal Wednesday to SS Peter & Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor.

The late Richard Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Fitzgerald late of St. Patrick`s Place, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Lily. Deeply regretted by his sons Pat and Stephen, daughters Geraldine and Colette, brothers and sisters Biddy, Michael, Olly, Jimmy, Mary and Tony, grandchildren Elizabeth, Andrew, Eileen, Marie, Conor, Darra, Keith and Lily, great-grandson Ryan, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

