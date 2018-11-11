Tipperary deaths - Sunday 11 November, 2018

The late Bridie Faulkner

The death has occurred of Bridie Faulkner late of Cregg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday from 3pm with removal at 4.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Sarah Clarke

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) Clarke (née Ryan) late of Lisdaleen, Templetuohy, Tipperary. Wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late baby Pat and Paddy, in her 97th year, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons, Tim, Martin, Michael and Jim, daughters, Mary (Morris), Joan (Donnellan), Betty (Maher), Theresa, Carmel (Fogarty), Nora (Deegan), Margaret (Dunne), Eileen (Larkin) and Grace (Fanning), sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister in law Kathleen (USA), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The late Caroline Condon

The death has occurred of Caroline Condon (née Whelan) late of Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Mother of the late Matthew. Sadly missed by her loving husband Matt, daughter Nicola, son Eoin, Mother Eileen, sisters Theresa and Eileen, brothers Paul, Andrew and Tommy, daughter-in-law Audrey, son-in-law James, grandchildren Aaron and Brandon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock with removal to St.Oliver's Church at 6.30 o'clock. Requiem mass on Monday morning at 11.30 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Rory Flannery

The death has occurred of Rory Flannery late of Broder House Richmond, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Mary and cherished children Rory, Deirdre and Richie, brother Billy, sisters Eliz, Suzanne and Maura, grandchildren Gearoid, Rory, Odhran, Elena and Tommy, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, niece and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late John Kennedy

The death has occurred of John Kennedy late of Clashabreda, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by his parents Jack and Kitty, brother William, sisters Christine, Kathleen and Helen. Sadly missed by his loving son Michael, brothers and sisters, Susan, Mary, Martin, Patsy, Michael, Noreen and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing on Sunday evening at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to Youghalarra Church (Newtown) arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'c followed by Burial in Monsea Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The late Alex Long

The death has occurred of Alex Long (née Westropp-Bennett) late of Thorndale, Ballinulty, Cullen, Tipperary / Kilmallock, Limerick. Predeceased by and reunited with her beloved husband Aidan. Devoted and much adored Mom of Amy, Alison and Darragh. Sadly missed by her mother Kathlyn, Pat, siblings Noelle, Rosita and Tom, sisters-in-law Aisling, Noreen and Mary, brothers-in-law Tim, Frank, James and Bruce, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Predeceased by her dear father Liam. Reposing at her residence E34 KR70 on Monday, 12th November from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin and burial afterwards in Shronell Cemetery. House private on Sunday, please.

The late Thomas Lynch

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph Lynch late of The Walk, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly of Ballydrehid, Cahir, Co Tipperary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ena, daughters Jacinta, Deirdre and Edel, sons Lorcan and Ronan, sister Ann Margaret, grandchildren Thomas, Ian, Ellen, Aisling, Dylan, Connor, Daniel and Molly, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Sarah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends. Reposing at his home (eircode F42 TY26) on Monday from 3 o’c until 7 o’c. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30 o’c. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Family time at his home on Tuesday morning please.

The late Michael O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell late of Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of Hill Cottage, Owning, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sons Donogh (Australia), Eoin (Ballingarry), daughter Brid (Meath), daughters-in-law Deirdre and Ann, son-in-law Philip, grandchildren Conor, Emma, Aideen, Adam, Sarah, LilyKate, Emily, Jane, sisters Ann and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law relatives and friends. Predeceased by his grandchild James. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Owning Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Maureen O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Maureen (Mary) O'Mahony (née O'Sullivan) late of Kalla-Bawn, Leigh, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Fermoyle, Cahirciveen, Co Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Bridie. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her daughters Patricia, Paschalina (Ely) and Jackie (McCarthy), sons Gearoid (Grange, Gortnahoe) and Nicholas, grandchildren Tom, Mike, Jonathan, Ben, Sophie, Timmy and Sheila, sister Joan, daughter-in-law Josephine, son-in-law Noel and Finbarr, close relative Sr Paschalina (Wexford), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday12th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 13th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery. House Strictly Private.

The late Nora Rainsford

The death has occurred of Nora Rainsford (née D'Arcy) late of Cappanahanna, Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Bantiss, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased last year by her loving husband, Paddy (Matt). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary and Noreen (Hannagen, Galway), son-in-law Barry, granddaughters Mia and Ava. Sister Mary Kenny (Dunkerrin), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, Sunday from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass, Monday, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

