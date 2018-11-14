Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, November 14, 2018

The late Walter Kennedy

The death has occurred of Walter Kennedy

Luton, England and formerly of Bawnmore, Gooldscross, Cashel. October 26th 2018, peacefully in Luton. Walter, beloved son of the late John and Ellen Kennedy and brother of the late John, Helen, Kitty and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, son Kieran, daughters Siobhan and Gillian, grandchildren, brothers Tommy, Dan, Bernard and Pat, sisters May, Bridie, Joannie, Bernadette, Nora Ann and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, realtives and friends.

Funeral Mass in Luton on Tuesday next, November 20th, followed by Burial in Luton.

The late Frank Kelly

The death has occurred of Frank Kelly

3 St. Mary`s Road, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary

12th November 2018. At his residence. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Anthony. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ann, Joan, Breda, Maisie, Esther and Eileen, Brendan, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church Killenaule at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The late Sonny Marnane

The death has occurred of Sonny Marnane

Dromline, Bansha, Co. Tipperary

13th November 2018. - Sonny - (Cornelius) peacefully in the tender care of management & staff of Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Pre-deceased by his wife Alice, deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Paul & Hugh, daughters Nuala & Margo, brother Seamus, sisters Tess & Patricia, sons-in-law Paul & Sean, grandchildren Conor, Ryan, Orla, Robbie, Eva and extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Wednesday from 5.30pm; removal at 7.30pm to Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paul Yates

The death has occurred of Paul Yates

Dooree, Upperchurch, Co.Tipperary

Paul sadly passed away in The Hospital of Assumption on 09/11/2018. Paul was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January 2018 and put up a good fight for 10 Months. Paul will be forever missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Stacey, grandchildren Charlie, Billy, Lucyleigh & Lilymae, son-in-law Ashley, mum Betty, brothers Gary, Peter, Tony and Mark, sister Dawn, sisters-in-law & all that knew him

Requiem Mass 15/11/2018 at 11:30 in The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch followed by cremation in Shannon for 14:30.