Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Late John Kissane

The death has occurred of John Kissane, Knight Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballybunion, Kerry. Late of Doon East Ballybunion. Predeceased by his beloved wife Breda, Brother Pat & neice Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his loving family Alan, Mairead (Young), Enda and Amy, grandchildren Ewan, Ronan, Garvan, Sarah, Noah, Clodagh, Daire, Emmett and Aoife, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Marisa and Orla, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 4.30 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to arrive to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard.

May John Rest In Peace

Late Michael Kiely

The death has occurred of Michael Kiely, Grantstown, Waterford / Tipperary, formerly of Castleiney, Co Tipperary & late of Kiely Gaule Financial Services. Husband of Mary (nee McAllister), father of Clodagh & David, grandfather of Paul, Laura & Daniel, father-in-law of Laurence, Joyce & Thomas Mulvihill. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford from 4 pm to 6 pm with prayers at 5pm on Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner at 12:00 pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

May He Rest In Peace