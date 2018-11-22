Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, November 22, 2018

Late Richard Williams

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Williams, Cloughaleigh, Golden, Tipperary, Co. Tipperary, November 21st 2018, peacefully at Cluain Arann Nursing home, Tipperary. Richard (Dick). Deeply regretted by his wife Mona, sons Richard, Matt, John, David, Kevin, Niall and Barry, daughters-in-law Sinéad, Michelle, Kathleen and Adrienne, grandchildren Laura, Kristen and Mark, sisters Mary and Stella, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Cremation takes place on Monday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

May He Rest In Peace

Late Colin Warren

The death has occurred of Colin Warren, Slanestown, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, November 21st 2018, Colin. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday, November 22nd, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Service in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard on Friday at 1.30pm followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Rinaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm.



Late Susan McFerran (née Dunne)

Late Susan McFerran (née Dunne), "Long Field House" Newtown, Clonlara, Clare / Kildare / Ballina, Tipperary. Late of Inchamore, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her mother Mary & father Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Cormac, son Aidan, daughters Zara & Olive, brothers Tom, Michael, Alo, John and her twin sister Caroline, mother-in-law Celine, father-in-law Harry, aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends and neighbours. Susan will be reposing at her home this Thursday from 12 noon with prayers at 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am to Ballina Church. Burial will follow immediately afterwards in Church Grounds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Local Search & Rescue.

May she rest in peace



Late Arthur Deady

Late Arthur Deady, Redwood Place, Prior Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Arthur, sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Paul, sister Mary, grandchildren Ryne and Rhys, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Friday evening from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Rest in Peace



Late Eddie Cooney

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Nicholas’ Church on Saturday morning at 10.30am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to the ICU Unit, South Tipp Hospital in Clonmel.



Late Denis Callanan

Late Denis Callanan, Borroway and formerly Cathedral St., Thurles, Tipperary. Denis, predeceased by his wife Margo, sons Thomas and AJ. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Helen, Rita, Siobhán, Kate, Mary and Yvonne, sons-in-law Sean, Bill and Ollwier, his 14 adoring grandchildren, brothers Jim, Dick, Paddy, Thomas and Eamon, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Thursday, evening, 22nd November, from 3pm to 7pm arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 23rd November, at 11am, burial after Mass in Killinan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May He Rest in Peace



Late Jennie Barrett (née Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Jennie Barrett (née Dwyer), Graiguenoe, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Cloughmartin, Moycarkey. In her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy), son Seamus, daughter-in-law Joan, brothers and sisters. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her daughters Patricia (Murphy) and Mairead (Forde), sons John and P.J., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, sons-in-law James and John, daughters-in-law Anna, Cora and Marian, nephews, nieces, relatives, Sue Ryder Holycross and Hospital of the Assumption communities, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 24th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 25th at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.



Late Willie Dolan

Lissernane, Rathcabbin, Tipperary. In his 96th year, peacefully in the tender care of St. Kieran's Nursing Home, Rathcabbin surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maisie and daughters Nuala and Marion. Sadly missed by his children, Sadie and Joe (Lissernane), Colette (Sydney), Liam (Caragh, Kildare), Annette (Nottingham) and Lorraine (Claregalway), brother-in-law Ted, sister-in-law Teresa, daughters-in-law Triona, Karen, sons-in-law Gary, Mark, Seamus, grandchildren, Leo, Michael, James, Paul, Niall, Neve, Luke and Caitlin, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 3pm to 6pm with removal to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.