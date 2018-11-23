Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, November 23, 2018

Late Sr Celsus Ryan

The death has occurred of Sr Celsus Ryan, Presentation Convent, Fethard, / Thurles, Tipperary, November 22nd 2018; deeply regretted by her loving Presentation Community, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Convent Chapel, Fethard, from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday with prayers at 5pm. Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11am on Sunday November 25th, followed bu burial in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.



Late Willie Dolan

The death has occurred of Willie Dolan, Lissernane, Rathcabbin, Tipperary. In his 96th year, peacefully in the tender care of St. Kieran's Nursing Home, Rathcabbin surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maisie and daughters Nuala and Marion. Sadly missed by his children, Sadie and Joe (Lissernane), Colette (Sydney), Liam (Caragh, Kildare), Annette (Nottingham) and Lorraine (Claregalway), brother-in-law Ted, sister-in-law Teresa, daughters-in-law Triona, Karen, sons-in-law Gary, Mark, Seamus, grandchildren, Leo, Michael, James, Paul, Niall, Neve, Luke and Caitlin, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing at his residence (R42 PY84) on Friday evening from 3pm to 6pm with removal to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.