Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, November 24, 2018

Late Peggy O'Connell (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Peggy O'Connell (née Walsh), Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peggy passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, daughter Margaret, grandson John Paul and brother Sean. Sadly missed by her loving sons Mick, Stephen, Liam, John, Derek, Noel and Thomas, daughters Maureen, (Gallagher), Fionnola (McGuigan), & Lisa (O’Connell), brothers, sisters, aunts, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Resurrection. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Family Carers Ireland.

Late Philomena (Phil) O'Carroll

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) O'Carroll (née English), Barnlough, Bansha, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick. Philomena (Phil) died peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Theresa's hospital Clogheen, late of the Square Cahir and formerly of O'Callaghan Strand Limerick. Beloved wife of Michael. She will be very sadly missed by her husband, all her nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral home Cahir on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Arriving at The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by burial in Knockgraffon Cemetery, Cahir. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

Late Michael Nolan

The death has occurred of Michel (Mick) Nolan, Blessington, Wicklow / Rearcross, Tipperary. Michael (Mick), Lacken, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and late of Rearcross, Tipperary and Battersea, London. 22nd November 2018. Beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Sean, Joseph, Michael, Patrick, Jonjo and the late Martin. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday from 1.00p.m. Removal on Sunday to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Lacken arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Baltyboys Cemetery.

Late Margaret McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Margaret McLoughlin (née Carey), Upper Grawn, Ballinahinch, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary. Margaret McLoughlin (née Carey), Upper Grawn, Ballinahinch, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary formerly of Latteragh, Toomevara, 23rd. November 2018 peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy). Sadly missed by her loving son T.J., and daughter Maura, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday 24th November from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinahinch. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 25th November, at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

