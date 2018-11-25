Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, November 25, 2018

Late Bridget O’Dowd

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) O’Dowd (née Whelan), Farranamanagh, Golden Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 24th 2018, unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Bridget (Biddy), beloved wife of the late Mortimer and mother of the late Timmy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Pat, daughters Christine and Janette, sons-in-law Paul MacAboy and Stephen Conroy, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joss, Joe, Tommy and Richard, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace



Late Agnes Jones (née Leo)

The death has occurred of Agnes Jones (née Leo), (Bishopstown, Cork and late of Templemore). On 24th November 2018, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at the Bon Secours Hospital, Agnes (nee Leo), dearly beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Leo, Fidelma (Barry), Stephanie (Manning) and Michelle (Cuthbert), dear sister of Margaret Crotty and Maureen Cullen and loving mother-in-law of Niamh, Edward, Brian and the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, her cherished nine grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd., on Monday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2.00pm. Funeral afterwards to St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd. House Private Please.

May she rest in peace