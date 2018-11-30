Tipperary deaths - Friday 30 November, 2018

The late Michael Burke

The death has occurred of Michael Burke late of 9 Ballinwillin Close, Mitchelstown, Cork / Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Anne (nee O’Sullivan) and loving father of Paul and Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving family, Paul’s fiancée Anna and the Bartkowska Family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, especially Margaret, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home. House private, please. Funeral arriving at Mitchelstown Parish Church on Sat. at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery.

The late John Fehilly

The death has occurred of John Fehilly late of Hillview, Burncourt, Cahir, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers Mick,Tim, Dan and Pete. Deeply regreted by his sisters Eileen Leonard, Maisie O'Grady and Margaret Griffin, brother-in-law Owen, sister-in-law Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Saturday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.00pm to the Church of our Lady of the Assumption, Burncourt. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridgie) Fox (née Ryan) late of Brocka, Ballinderry, Terryglass, Tipperary. Reposing at Sullivan's funeral home, Main Street, Borrisokane, Friday 30th of November from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in Terryglass Church on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter Brid, son Liam and great-granddaughter Chloe. Deeply regretted by her family, daughters Nora and Mary, sons Joe and Mike, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

The late Mary Lonergan

The death has occurred of Mary Lonergan (née Dempsey) late of Heywood Heights, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary. Mary will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, her adored son Kyle, parents Michael and Margaret Dempsey, sisters Helena (Ryan) and Catriona, brothers Darren, Michael and Brian, aunts, uncles, parents-in-law Footy and Margaret Lonergan (Clerihan), step-daughter Caitlin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at her parents home 20 Railway Close, Kilsheelan (Eircode E91FK06) on Friday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

The late Nora Sheedy

The death has occurred of Nora Sheedy (née Callan) late of Ballyphilip, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kildangan, Kildare. Formerly of Richardstown, Kildangan, Co. Kildare, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Johnny and loving mother of Noreen (Crosse), Noel, Eileen and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Margaret (Murphy) and Eileen (Lynch), sons-in-law Willie Crosse and Kevin O'Brien, daughters-in-law Rachael and Carmel, her grandchildren Aidan, Jack, Declan, Harry, Ellen, Sam and Eva, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Friday 30th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by Burial in Kilmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice. House private on Saturday morning, please.

