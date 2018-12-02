Tipperary deaths - Sunday 2 December, 2018

The late Tommy Pyne

The death has occurred of Tommy Pyne late of Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by his mother Nora, brother Fergus and sister Annemaire) Sadly missed by his son Jay, father Willie, brothers Joie and Willie, sister Jacinta, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Oliver's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Treena Caron

The death has occurred of Treena Caron (née Nugent) late of Love Lane, Clonmel, Tipperary / Thomastown, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving husband Eric, children Jessie and Jamie, sister Majella, aunt Mary, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Quay, Thomastown from 5pm on Sunday with rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery Thomastown.

The late Mary Maguire

The death has occurred of Mary Maguire (née Molloy) late of Ballybeg, Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Catherine (Lahart), Mary (Telford) and AnnMarie, son Paddy, grandchildren Natasha, Christina, Charlotte, Maria, Adrian, Seamus and Megan, sisters Bridget (Houlihan), Nora (HIggins), Peggy (Treacy) and Statia (Kenny), brothers John, Patrick and Tommy, daughter in law Angela, sons in law John and Shay, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday (2nd Dec) from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (3rd) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Moycarkey New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

The late Kathleen Sheehan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Sheehan (née Hogan) late of Ballybrien, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Joseph and Ger, sisters Nora, Josie and Angela, brothers Michael, Denis and Jackie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode 91H228) on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St Helena’s Church, The Nire, at 7.30pm on Sunday night. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday with burial in the adjoining churchyard cemetery.

The late Mary Walsh

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Hughes) late of Rossadrehid, Bansha, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Sadly missed by her sons Noel & James, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brother Michael Hughes, Aherlow, sisters Eileen Ryan (Dromline, Tipperary), Kathleen O'Carroll (Knockgraffon, Cahir), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her home Rossadrehid, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. E34 AK64 on Sunday 2nd December from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 3rd at 11am at the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha Village, Co Tipperary. Burial afterwards in Ballincourty Cemetery, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

