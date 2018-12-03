Tipperary deaths - Monday 3 December, 2018

The late Robert J. Hyland

The death has occurred of Robert J. (Bob) Hyland late of Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Galbally, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his wife Maura (née Cahill), daughters Breeda (O'Brien), Mary (Kraitt), Aileen and Catherine (Fogg), grandchildren Molly, Lily, Dermot, James, Ellen, Anna, Caitlin, Sarah and Emily, brothers Mickey, Peadar, Paddy, Billy and T.P., sisters Cissie, Kathleen, Chrissie and Marion, sons in law, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 4th Dec' from 4pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 5th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre and Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The late Hilda Gaw

The death has occurred of Hilda Gaw (née Milner) late of Garden Grove, Cahir, Tipperary / Rathfarnham, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Patsy, she will be very sadly missed by her loving children Sheelagh (Kelly), Robert and Joan (Walsh), sons in law Joe and Paddy, daughter in law Marlene, grandchildren Stephen, Christine, Jonathan, Robert, Molly, Johnny and Ethan, great-grandchildren Ava, Jessica, Ben, Aidan, J.P., Billy and Patrick, extensive nieces, nephew, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing in Garden Grove, Cahir (Eircode E21Y103) on this Monday evening from 4pm. Cremation Service on Tuesday at 2.00pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Family flowers only please.

The late Pat McGrath

The death has occurred of Pat McGrath late of Monroe, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie, his adored children Aidan, Patricia, Maeve, Liam and Kevin, grandchildren Jodie and Jack, sister Kit (Cooney), daughters-in-law Karen and Eryn, son-in-law Martin, brother-in-law Aidan, sister-in-law Vera, nephews, neices, relatives, great neighbours and many friends. Reposing this Monday evening at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Youghalarra Church on Tuesday morning 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

The late Kathleen O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kityy) O'Dwyer (née Gleeson) late of Kilnafinch, Latteragh, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballina, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael & son Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family Lucy, Cathriona (Buckley), Anne (Power), Michelle and Sean, brothers Paddy & Thomas, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 5o'c with removal at 7o'c, arriving to Grennanstown Church at 7.30o'c. Requiem mass Tuesday at 11o'c followed by burial in the church grounds.

The late Margaret Ryan-Castle

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Ryan-Castle (née Kennedy) late of Ballysheedy, Annacarty, Tipperary. In her 95th year. Margaret (Peggy), wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Johnny; sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother James (USA), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Monday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Kilpatrick Cemetery. No flowers at her request.

