Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 5 December, 2018

The late John Casey

The death has occurred of John Casey late of Boolamore, Bunclody, Wexford and Knockeevan, Clerihan, Clonmel. Beloved husband of the late Irene, dearly loved father of Eddie, Willie, Paul and Lillian (Doyle) and much loved brother of Eddie and the late Helen. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, brother, son-in-law Mikie, daughters-in-law Brenda, May and Lauren, grandchildren Kyle, Jason, Conor, Oisín, Rian, Aoibhinn, Caoilinn, Brianagh, Calum, Kaylee, Ryan, Isabella and Liam, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter’s home, Lil and Mikie Doyle’s, Boolamore, this (Tuesday) evening from 7 o’clock and all day tomorrow (Wednesday). Removal from Boolamore on Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock to Clonmel. Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Thursday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock followed by cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 4 o’clock.

The late James Forristal

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Forristal late of Lisronagh and formerly Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved son of Mary and the late Tommy he will be sadly missed by his loving mother, brothers Gabriel, John, Peter, Brian, P.J., and Timmy, sisters Betty, Mary, Eileen, Bridget, Martha, Vera, Pauline, Rose and Bernie, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the family home in Powerstown, Clonmel (Eircode E91 YX68) on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm (with rosary at 7.30pm). Removal on Thursday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Josephine Galligan

The death has occurred of Josephine (Dodo) Galligan (née Joy) late of Glenanaar avenue, Woodview Park, Limerick City, Limerick and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Beloved sister of the late Tommy Joy. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, sons Liam, Pat & Mike, grandchildren Amy, Kate, Cian, Robert,Sarah, Rachel & Conor, brother Michael (Joy), sister Betty (Hussey), daughters-in-law Joan, Deirdre & Nicolette, nephews, nieces all other relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street this Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.00am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The late Mick Kennelly

The death has occurred of Mick Kennelly late of Ballagh, Tipperary / Turraheen, Tipperary



Mick, Levenshulme, Manchester and formerly Ballagh and Turraheen. Predeceased by his brothers Con, Joe, Jack and Patsy (who died in August). Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons, daughters and grandchildren, his sister Kathleen, brother Willie, brother-in-law Walter, sister-in-law Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Cremation took place in Manchester on 30th November. Mass will be offered for Mick on Monday, 10th December, in Clonoulty Church at 7.30pm.

The late Kathleen Meara

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Buddy) Meara late of London, formerly of, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Kathleen (Buddy) Meara. Mother of the late Eddie Aherne. Deeply regretted by her family Michael, Annette, Seamus, Nolleen and Cathy. Sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing this Wednesday in Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 4:30 p.m to 7p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11 o’ clock in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane. Burial afterwards in Nenagh Road Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.